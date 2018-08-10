Today's picks: From Power Grid to Bharti Airtel, hot stocks to watch today

Nifty

Current: 11,470 (fut: 11,484), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,400.

Stop-short positions at 11,555. Big moves could go till 11,605, 11,350.

A long 11,600c (55), long 11,300p (57) can be offset with short 11,700c (29), short 11,200p (40). The breakevens are at 11,257, 11,643.

Bank Nifty

Current: 28,320 (fut: 28,345)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 28,200. Stop-short positions at 28,500. Big moves could go till 28,650, 28,000. Trend still has positive bias.

Larsen & Toubro

Current price: Rs 1,275

Target price: Rs 1,255

Keep a stop at Rs 1,285 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,260 and Rs 1,265. Book profits at Rs 1,255.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 367

Target price: Rs 373

Keep a stop at Rs 363 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 371 and Rs 372.

Book profits at Rs 373

Power Grid

Current price: Rs 193

Target price: Rs 189

Keep a stop at Rs 195 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 190 and Rs 191.

Book profits at Rs 189.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated