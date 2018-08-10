Today's picks: From Power Grid to Bharti Airtel, hot stocks to watch today

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From BPCL to Wipro hot stocks to watch on Wednesday
Today's picks: From Indian Oil to Bharti Airtel, hot stocks to watch today
Today's picks: From UPL to Bharti Airtel, hot stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: From Airtel to HUL, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday
Today's picks: From L&T to Zee, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
-
Nifty
Current: 11,470 (fut: 11,484), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,400.
Stop-short positions at 11,555. Big moves could go till 11,605, 11,350.
A long 11,600c (55), long 11,300p (57) can be offset with short 11,700c (29), short 11,200p (40). The breakevens are at 11,257, 11,643.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,320 (fut: 28,345)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 28,200. Stop-short positions at 28,500. Big moves could go till 28,650, 28,000. Trend still has positive bias.
Larsen & Toubro
Current price: Rs 1,275
Target price: Rs 1,255
Keep a stop at Rs 1,285 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,260 and Rs 1,265. Book profits at Rs 1,255.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 367
Target price: Rs 373
Keep a stop at Rs 363 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 371 and Rs 372.
Book profits at Rs 373
Power Grid
Current price: Rs 193
Target price: Rs 189
Keep a stop at Rs 195 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 190 and Rs 191.
Book profits at Rs 189.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU