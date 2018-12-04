JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Spurt in loan growth in Oct may not hold as it was led by lending to NBFCs
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Wipro to Grasim, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Wipro, Grasim , HDFC

Devangshu Datta 

Technology, stock markets

Nifty

Current: 10,869 (fut: 10,902), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,800. Stop-short positions at 11,000. Big moves could go till 11,075, 10,725. Excess volatility likely if Monetary Policy surprises. A long 11,100c (91), long 10,700p (117) can be offset with short 11,200c (59), short 10,600p (91) for a cost of 58. Breakevens at 11,158, 10,642.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,693 (fut: 26,818)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,550.

Stop-short positions at 27,050. Big moves could go till 27,250, 26,350. Excess volatility likely if Monetary Policy surprises.

Wipro

Current price: Rs 335

Target price: Rs 341

Keep a stop at Rs 332 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 339 and Rs 340.

Book profits at Rs 341.

Grasim

Current price: Rs 845

Target price: Rs 830

Keep a stop at Rs 855 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 832 and Rs 836.

Book profits at Rs 830.

HDFC

Current price: Rs 1,940

Target price: Rs 1,905

Keep a stop at Rs 1,960 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,910 and Rs 1,920. Book profits at Rs 1,905.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Devangshu Datta
First Published: Tue, December 04 2018. 23:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements