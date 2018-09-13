Today's picks, ITC to Hindalco hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Airtel to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Today's picks: From Hindalco to Lupin, hot stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: From Hindalco to Coal India, stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: From ICICI Bank to ONGC, hot stocks to watch today
Today's picks: From Hindalco to Cipla, hot stocks to watch on Friday
-
Nifty
Current: 11,370 (fut: 11,412), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,325.
Stop-short positions at 11,500. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,265.
A long 11,300p (74), coupled to short 11,200p (50) could gain 15-20 If the index falls below 11,300.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,820 (fut: 27,000)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,890. Stop-short positions at 27,125.
Big moves could go till 27,350, 26,650. Slight bias towards downside.
ITC
Current price: Rs 306
Target price: Rs 312
Keep a stop at Rs 303 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 310 and Rs 311.
Book profits at Rs 312.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 238
Target price: Rs 242
Keep a stop at Rs 236 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 240 and Rs 241.
Book profits at Rs 242.
ICICI Bank
Current price: Rs 323
Target price: Rs 317
Keep a stop at Rs 326 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 318 and Rs 319.
Book profits at Rs 317.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU