Today's picks, ITC to Hindalco hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty



Current: 11,370 (fut: 11,412), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,325.

Stop-short positions at 11,500. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,265.

A long 11,300p (74), coupled to short 11,200p (50) could gain 15-20 If the index falls below 11,300.

Bank Nifty



Current: 26,820 (fut: 27,000)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,890. Stop-short positions at 27,125.

Big moves could go till 27,350, 26,650. Slight bias towards downside.

ITC



Current price: Rs 306

Target price: Rs 312

Keep a stop at Rs 303 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 310 and Rs 311.

Book profits at Rs 312.

Hindalco



Current price: Rs 238

Target price: Rs 242

Keep a stop at Rs 236 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 240 and Rs 241.

Book profits at Rs 242.

ICICI Bank



Current price: Rs 323

Target price: Rs 317

Keep a stop at Rs 326 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 318 and Rs 319.

Book profits at Rs 317.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated