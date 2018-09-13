JUST IN
New launches and strong growth pressures weigh on Crompton Consumer
Today's picks, ITC to Hindalco hot stocks to watch on Thursday

For ITC keep a stop at Rs 303 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 310 and Rs 311

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,370 (fut: 11,412), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,325.

Stop-short positions at 11,500. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,265.

A long 11,300p (74), coupled to short 11,200p (50) could gain 15-20 If the index falls below 11,300.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,820 (fut: 27,000)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,890. Stop-short positions at 27,125.

Big moves could go till 27,350, 26,650. Slight bias towards downside.

ITC

Current price: Rs 306

Target price: Rs 312

Keep a stop at Rs 303 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 310 and Rs 311.

Book profits at Rs 312.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 238

Target price: Rs 242

Keep a stop at Rs 236 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 240 and Rs 241.

Book profits at Rs 242.

ICICI Bank

Current price: Rs 323

Target price: Rs 317

Keep a stop at Rs 326 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 318 and Rs 319.

Book profits at Rs 317.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Thu, September 13 2018. 06:30 IST

