Top brokerages continue to dominate: Largest 25 contribute 54% of volumes

Large entities are increasingly dominating the domestic broking scene. The data shows that the top 25 brokers now account for 54 per cent of trading volume, from 41 per cent only five years earlier. The share of the top 10 brokerages rose from 24 per cent in 2013-14 to 32 per cent in 2017-18.

The number assumes significance, as there are a little over 2,500 brokerages registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Experts said the small ones have not kept pace with technological change. Also, that recent regulatory changes have favoured the larger ones. ...