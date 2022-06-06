Top headlines: LIC stock hits new low; Rs 76k-cr military projects approved

-
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
Positive start: LIC's mega share sale subscribed 67% on first day
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of opening; offer closes on May 9
Over Rs 30,000 cr funds blocked in LIC IPO could hit other offerings
-
LIC hits new low since listing; market cap falls below Rs 5 trillion
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were reeling under pressure, falling 2 per cent to Rs 786.05, on the BSE on Monday. The shares hit their lowest level since listing, with the market capitalistion (market-cap) of the state-owned life insurer breaching below the Rs 5-trillion-mark.
The stock was trading down for fifth straight day, sliding 6 per cent during the period. Read more
MoD approves procurement of military equipment, platforms worth Rs 76k cr
In a significant move, the defence ministry on Monday approved the procurement of military equipment and platforms worth Rs 76,390 crore from domestic industries.
The procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the ministry said. Read more
Karnataka CM Bommai indicates decision likely on Covid control measures
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.
The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures. Read more
UK PM Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote over 'partygate' scandal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a confidence vote on Monday, after a growing number of lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party questioned the British leader's authority following a "partygate" scandal.
Johnson, who won a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under growing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle COVID-19. Read more
