Top headlines: LIC stock hits new low; Rs 76k-cr military projects approved

hits new low since listing; market cap falls below Rs 5 trillion

Shares of of India (LIC) were reeling under pressure, falling 2 per cent to Rs 786.05, on the BSE on Monday. The shares hit their lowest level since listing, with the market capitalistion (market-cap) of the state-owned life insurer breaching below the Rs 5-trillion-mark.

The stock was trading down for fifth straight day, sliding 6 per cent during the period. Read more

MoD approves procurement of military equipment, platforms worth Rs 76k cr

In a significant move, the defence ministry on Monday approved the procurement of military equipment and platforms worth Rs 76,390 crore from domestic industries.

The procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the ministry said. Read more

Karnataka CM Bommai indicates decision likely on Covid control measures

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.

The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures. Read more

UK PM to face no-confidence vote over 'partygate' scandal

Prime Minister faced a confidence vote on Monday, after a growing number of lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party questioned the British leader's authority following a "partygate" scandal.

Johnson, who won a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under growing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle COVID-19. Read more