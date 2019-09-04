Top stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Dabur, sell Sept Futures for DLF

-
ALSO READ
Top stock calls by Religare Broking: Buy Dabur, Aurobindo Pharma
Nifty outlook, top stock picks by CapitalVia: Buy Dabur, United Breweries
Nifty outlook, top stock picks by CapitalVia: Buy Zee Ent, Sell Tata Steel
Top Trading Ideas by CapitalVia: Buy Godrej Prop, sell Hindustan Unilever
Stock picks by Tradebulls Securities: Sell Tata Steel, Buy Axis Bank
-
Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 605.05
Initiation range: Rs 598-602
Target: Rs 630
Stop loss: Rs 585
The stock has been hovering in a range for the last three weeks, after retesting its monthly support zone around Rs 540 levels. All indications are pointing towards possibility of a breakout in the near future. The chart pattern and confirmation indicators are also pointing towards fresh surge ahead. We advise accumulating in the given range.
Dabur India Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 443.05
Initiation range: Rs 435-438
Target: Rs 462
Stop loss: Rs 423
We’re seeing a mixed trend in FMCG front and Dabur is maintaining its positive bias amid volatility. After a strong surge from its crucial support zone around Rs 360 levels on weekly chart, it has witnessed a marginal dip of late, offering fresh buying opportunity. We advise traders to use this chance and initiate fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
DLF Limited
Recommendation: Sell Sep Futures
Last Close: Rs 164.15
Initiation range: Rs 166-168
Target: Rs 155
Stop loss: Rs 171
DLF has witnessed sharp recovery of late but failed to breach the resistance hurdle around Rs 170 and formed a fresh shorting pivot on chart. The current market scenario combined with the overall downtrend of the stock is adding to the negativity. We advise initiating fresh shorts in the given range.
Ambuja Cements Limited
Recommendation- Sell Sep Futures
Last Close: Rs 193.50
Initiation range: Rs 195-196
Target: Rs 184
Stop Loss: Rs 201
Mostly cement counters are trading under pressure and this stock is no different. It has reached closer to the lower band of its major consolidation range and likely to see breakdown from the same in the near future. We thus advise creating fresh shorts as per the given levels.
===========================================
Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU