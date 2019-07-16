Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi: Buy GSPL, Apollo Hospitals

NIFTY: BUY | TARGET: 11650 | STOP LOSS: 11520

Nifty closed in the positive territory in the last trading and it may bounce till the upper end of the range i.e. till 11650 levels. The rises so far on the hourly charts appear to be corrective one, hence this is just a short term bounce and the overall bias remains negative. The support on the lower side is pegged at 11520, hence that should be the stop loss.

GSPL: BUY | TARGE: Rs 218 | STOP LOSS: Rs 197

The stock has provided a breakout from the ascending triangular pattern on the daily charts with a clear buy crossover in its daily as well as weekly charts.

APOLLO HOSPITALS: BUY | TARGET: Rs 1450 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1335

The stock has provided a breakout from the right angled triangular pattern with a clear buy crossover in its daily as well as weekly momentum indicators.

