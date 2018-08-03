Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Max India, Lupin

outlook and top by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 11,350

STOP LOSS: 11,180

The Index has reversed from an overbought territory in the short term, however its just a temporary pause post which the uptrend should resume. The current correction is a wave 4 correction and wave 5 up should resume. On the lower side, the Index can maximum fill the gap, hence the lower end of the gap i.e. 11180 should act as a crucial support and on the upside the is 11350.

MAX INDIA: BUY

TARGET: Rs 92.50

STOP LOSS: 82.50

The stock has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD. The stock has formed an impulsive pattern post which it corrected in a three wave declining structure and now next impulse seems to have started.

LUPIN: BUY

TARGET: Rs 900

STOP LOSS: Rs 830

The stock has formed a double bottom pattern on the daily charts with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator on the hourly charts. The minimum on the upside which was 860 has been achieved and now we have revised our to 900, one can buy this with a of 830

L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS: BUY

TARGET: Rs 185

STOP LOSS: Rs 170

The stock has provided a breakout from the falling channel and the retest of the same seems to have gotten complete, hence wave 5 on the upside of a minor degree is expected from current levels, so we recommend buying this stock at current levels.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.