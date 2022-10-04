JUST IN
Review, GMP, valuations: Should you subscribe to Electronics Mart IPO?
Deltatech Gaming, Pristine Logistics get Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO
87 SME IPOs hit primary market to raise Rs 1,460 crore in Jan-September
Sebi clears slew of proposals; mandates tighter disclosure norms for IPOs
Retail IPO applications down by over 50% in H1FY23, shows data
Enviro Infra Engineers, Udayshivakumar Infra file IPO papers with Sebi
IPO mop-up plunges 32% to Rs 35,456 cr in H1FY23: Report
New funding mechanism takes wing for HNIs bidding Rs 2-10 lakh in an IPO
WAPCOS Ltd, under Jal Shakti Ministry, files DRHP with Sebi for IPO
IPO watch: Companies taking longer to go public after Sebi approval
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
India's weakening exports prompt slow trade deficit moderation: Barclays
Business Standard

Tracxn Technologies IPO to open Oct 10; sets price band at Rs 75-80/share

Private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 75-80 per share for its Rs 309-crore initial public offering (IPO)

Topics
IPOs | initial public offerings

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ipo

Private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 75-80 per share for its Rs 309-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on October 10 and close on October 12, the company said in a statement.

The IPO will be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 38,672,208 equity shares by promoters and investors.

The OFS will see sale of up to 76.62 lakh shares each by promoters Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, up to 12.63 lakh shares each by Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal.

Up to 1.09 crore shares will be offloaded by Elevation Capital, 40.2 lakh shares by Accel India IV Mauritius, 21.81 lakh shares by SCI Investments V, 2.07 lakh shares by Sahil Barua, among others.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to garner Rs 309 crore.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company operates on a software as a service (SaaS) model and is among the leading market intelligence providers for private company data.

It is a comprehensive B2B information platform that identifies, tracks and analyses private market companies and startups on deal sourcing, deal diligence and has the largest global coverage in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, and blockchain.

Tracxn was launched in 2015 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal who have had their stints as venture capitalists at Sequoia and Accel Partners, respectively.

As of June this year, the company had 3,271 users across 1,139 customer accounts in over 58 countries and its customers include a number of Fortune 500 companies and/or their affiliates.

IIFL Securities is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.