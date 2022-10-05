Stock market closed today for Dussehra; all trading holidays for 2022

-
ALSO READ
Solapur-based Laxmi Co-op Bank loses licence after failing RBI norms
Why the need to put up additional margin makes futures trading risky
Sky high: Flying during Diwali likely to cost 20-30% more this year
Festive demands up airfares by 20-30% on key routes across country
Freak trade in Nifty options? Contracts with strike price 14,500 allowed
-
The Indian stock market is closed today for Dussehra. The BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will both be closed to trading. During October, stock trading will remain closed for three days on account of festivals.
Apart from today, the BSE and NSE will be closed in observance of Laxmi Pujan on Monday, October 24, and Diwali Balipratipada on Wednesday, October 26, respectively. On Diwali (October 24), muhurat trading will take place for one hour; and its timings will be notified by the exchange. The trading in the interest rate derivatives section and the currency derivatives segment will likewise be paused during these holidays.
The list of stock market holidays for 2022, which is accessible on the official BSE website, indicates that there will be no trading activity on these three days in the equity segment, equity derivative segment, and the SLB segment.
On October 5, 24, and 26, the first half of the trading session for both the commodity derivatives segment and the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the country's largest commodities exchange, would be closed to trading (between 9am and 5pm). On October 5 and 26, they will resume trading in the evening session from 5pm to 11:30/11:55pm.
The agricultural commodity exchange, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), will be closed for trading on October 5 and October 26 for both trading sessions. On October 24, however, it will remain open during the second half. Due to Gurunanak Jayanti, trading will be halted on November 8 (Tuesday) for just one day. The BSE holiday calendar lists 13 official trade holidays for the 2022 calendar year.
In the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks jumped over 2 per cent, recovering from deep losses in Monday’s session on the back of improved market sentiment. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index surged substantially by 386.95 points to 17,274.30 while the 30-share BSE Sensex index increased by 1,276.66 points to close at 58,065.47.
IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were the top gainers among the 30-share Sensex group. Only Power Grid, Sun Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s lagged behind.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 09:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU