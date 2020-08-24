Two bank stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY | CMP: Rs 55.90 | TARGET: Rs 65-70 | STOP LOSS: Rs 50

The stock has been in a gradual rising trend, bottoming out near 51 levels. It has picked up momentum to improve the bias and with the RSI indicator indicating a trend reversal, it is well placed and has potential to rise further. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 65-70 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 50.

BUY | CMP: Rs 292.10 | TARGET: Rs 350-365 | STOP LOSS: Rs 275

The stock has witnessed a decent correction and has bottomed-out near 280 levels. With improving bias and momentum picking up, it has made the chart look very attractive. The RSI indicator also indicates a trend reversal from the oversold zone and is well placed. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 350-365 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 275.

Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. Views are personal.