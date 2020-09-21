Two bank stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

JUST IN
Business Standard
Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The stock of Axis bank has witnessed a decent correction recently and has bottomed out near 425 levels

BUY AXIS BANK | CMP: Rs 443.35 | TARGET: Rs 490-520 | STOP LOSS: Rs 420

The stock has witnessed a decent correction recently and has bottomed out near 425 levels. Besides, it has improved the bias to anticipate further upward move in the coming days. The RSI indicator has shown signs of bottoming out and has improved the bias with a trend reversal to signal a buy.

With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 490-520 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 420.

BUY ICICI BANK | CMP: Rs 369.55 | TARGET: Rs 400-420 | STOP LOSS: Rs 350

The stock has witnessed a decent correction recently and has consolidated maintaining the support zone near 360 levels. The RSI indicator has shown signs of bottoming out and has improved the bias with a trend reversal to signal a buy. We anticipate an upward move in the coming days and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 400-420 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 350.


Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 07:54 IST

