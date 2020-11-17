Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY | CMP: Rs 267 | Target Price: Rs 300-310 | Stop Loss: Rs 245

Overall, the stock has been in a gradual rising trend and is currently moving above the 100-day moving average (DMA). It has shown a positive bias and we anticipate an upward movement in the coming days. The relative strength indicator (RSI) has also consolidated to maintain a positive bias. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 300 - Rs 310, keeping the stop loss at Rs 245.

BUY | CMP: Rs 165.50 | Target Price: Rs 185-200 | Stop Loss: Rs 145

The stock has maintained a strong base near Rs 145 level and has picked up momentum with the potential to carry on with the move till further upside. The RSI has also indicated the strength to maintain a positive bias. With the chart looking good, we anticipate further upside move in the coming days and suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 185- Rs 200, keeping the stop loss of Rs 145.

Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.