Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Infosys, Wipro, TCS: Charts suggest more upside potential for IT stocks
Here's how you can identify and avoid 'bull traps' while trading
Three white soldiers can help you make money in the stock market
How to use technical analysis to spot overbought and oversold stocks
Here's how to avoid getting caught in a 'Bear Trap' while trading
-
BUY INOX LEISURE | CMP: Rs 267 | Target Price: Rs 300-310 | Stop Loss: Rs 245
Overall, the stock has been in a gradual rising trend and is currently moving above the 100-day moving average (DMA). It has shown a positive bias and we anticipate an upward movement in the coming days. The relative strength indicator (RSI) has also consolidated to maintain a positive bias. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 300 - Rs 310, keeping the stop loss at Rs 245.
BUY VRL LOGISTICS | CMP: Rs 165.50 | Target Price: Rs 185-200 | Stop Loss: Rs 145
The stock has maintained a strong base near Rs 145 level and has picked up momentum with the potential to carry on with the move till further upside. The RSI has also indicated the strength to maintain a positive bias. With the chart looking good, we anticipate further upside move in the coming days and suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 185- Rs 200, keeping the stop loss of Rs 145.
===================
Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU