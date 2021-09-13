Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
BUY CDSL | CMP: Rs 1,321 | Target: Rs 1,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200
The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from 1,575 level, bottoming out near 1,140 levels gradually, indicating improvement in the bias. Currently, a positive candle pattern indicated strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. With the RSI also going strong has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,500, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,200. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY BAJAJ CONSUMER | CMP: Rs 253 | Target: Rs 285-295 | Stop Loss: Rs 240
The stock, after a decent correction, has bottomed out near 245 level and has indicated a positive candle pattern with improved bias to make the chart look attractive. Also, the RSI is well placed indicating strength and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy with potential for further upward move. We suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of 285 keeping the stop loss of 240. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
