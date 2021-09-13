Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY CDSL | CMP: Rs 1,321 | Target: Rs 1,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from 1,575 level, bottoming out near 1,140 levels gradually, indicating improvement in the bias. Currently, a positive candle pattern indicated strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. With the RSI also going strong has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,500, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,200. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART





BUY BAJAJ CONSUMER | CMP: Rs 253 | Target: Rs 285-295 | Stop Loss: Rs 240

The stock, after a decent correction, has bottomed out near 245 level and has indicated a positive candle pattern with improved bias to make the chart look attractive. Also, the RSI is well placed indicating strength and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy with potential for further upward move. We suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of 285 keeping the stop loss of 240. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

