Two-thirds of FII bets slip in red; overseas investors at receiving end

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have had a mixed year, getting negative returns in two-thirds of the stocks in which they raised stake, over the first nine months of calendar year 2019.

According to an analysis of data from Capitaline, of the 423 listed firms in which FIIs raised stake, 278 had delivered negative year-to-date (YTD) returns. Market experts say that FIIs have been caught off-guard on their exposures to companies with high-leverage and those facing cyclical headwinds. “FIIs had placed bets on stocks which they felt would lead the broader market rally, on ...