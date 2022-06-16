UBS expects retail flows into equity markets to slow amid rising rates

Retail investor flows, along with domestic institutional money, has been the lifeline of Indian equity over the past few months at a time when foreign investors have deserted emerging (EMs) in the backdrop of rising inflation and a concerted central bank action to tighten the monetary policy. In a recent note, said that it expects household flows into equities to slow as they soften with the reopening of the economy and avenues for consumption. ALSO READ: Market coming to terms with structural inflation narrative: M Raychaudhuri

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor