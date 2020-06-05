UltraTech, ACC: More steam left in cement stks as follow-up buying resumes

Cement stocks have been on an upswing since the last few sessions in an anticipation of a pickup in construction activity across the country. According to a report by Business Standard, capacity utilisation at cement companies has improved significantly in May after a sharp drop in April.

Individual house builders (IHB) segment, which drives 55 per cent of the annual demand, has been reviving after construction activities were permitted by various state governments.