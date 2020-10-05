Uttam Galva Steels hits 5% upper circuit as ArcelorMittal may bid for Co

-
ALSO READ
Uttam Galva defaults on Rs 664-cr loan; ArcelorMittal, SBI among creditors
SBI dips 3% post deposit rate cut, Uttam Galva loan default; recovers later
ArcelorMittal likely to bid for Uttam Galva after its admission to NCLT
SBI Life rises 3% after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating
SBI: Investors should wait for more clarity on moratorium, asset quality
-
Shares of Uttam Galva Steels hit a 5 per cent upper circuit limit of Rs 6 apiece on the BSE on Monday amid reports ArcelorMittal is likely to bid for the company, which was admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) recently, and whose co-promoter it once was.
The NCLT Mumbai Bench on October 1 admitted a petition filed by State Bank of India (SBI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), according to a report by Business Standard.
People in the know said ArcelorMittal would bid for the company. However, the company declined to comment. Going through the NCLT route will crystallise Uttam Galva debt for ArcelorMittal, the report added quoting sources.
At 01:05 pm, the stock was frozen at Rs 6 on the BSE as compared to 0.68 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 38,962 levels. Shares of Uttam Galva Steels had hit a 52-week high of Rs 10.93 on November 21, 2019 while its 52-week low level stands at Rs 3.62, hit on March 25, 2020.
ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, had taken the bulk of Uttam Galva’s debt to be considered eligible for the Essar Steel bid under the insolvency law and became a significant financial creditor.
The auditors’ report — at the end of Uttam Galva’s results ended March 31 — said ArcelorMittal Luxembourg and ArcelorMittal India paid $169.04 million and Rs 4,922 crore, respectively, to secured financial lenders to clear foreign currency loans, overdue rupee term loans, and working capital loans, together with interest, acting as a lender providing financial support to Uttam Galva.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU