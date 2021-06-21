Vaishali Parekh is bullish on HUL, Piramal Enterprises. Check why

BUY HIND UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,482.90 | TARGET: Rs 2,700-2,800 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,340

The stock has maintained a good support base near 2330 levels and recently has improved the bias with a strong move past the significant 50EMA level of 2360 and is anticipated for further upward move in the coming days. The RSI has given a decent momentum pickup, indicating strengthen and is well placed to support and justify our positive bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2700-2800 keeping the stop loss of 2340. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

BUY PIRAMAL ENTERPRISE | CMP: Rs 2,236.50 | TARGET: Rs 2,500-2,580 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,100

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart to show strength and has given a bullish candle pattern to anticipate for the second round of rally in the coming days.

The RSI also has shown a trend reversal to signal a buy and has improved the bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2500-2580 keeping the stop loss near 2100. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART