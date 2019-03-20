Vodafone Idea falls 7% as board approves rights issue at Rs 12.50 per share

Shares of slipped 7 per cent to Rs 29.65 on the in intra-day trade after the company announced its board approved of Rs 25,000 crore at price of Rs 12.50 per share. The stock was trading close to its all-time low level of Rs 28.80 touched on February 6, 2019 in an intra-day deal.

“The company has approved the issuance of equity shares on rights basis aggregating up to Rs 25,000 crore in the ratio of 87:38 i.e. 87 equity shares for every 38 equity shares held and issue price is Rs 12.50 per share,” said in a regulatory filing.

The telecom services provider has fixed April 2, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the issue. The will open on April 10, 2019, and close on April 24, 2019.

Rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded Vodafone Idea’s (VIL) long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A+’ from ‘IND AA-’ and placed it on rating watch negative.

“The downgrade reflects the weakening of VIL’s business and financial risk profile amid continuing pricing pressures in the Indian telecom industry. VIL’s subscriber market share (visitor location register) declined around 170bp while the revenue market share declined 130bp during 3QFY19. This is against Ind-Ra’s expectation of a stabilising market share. Competition persists in the sector with VIL and Bharti Airtel’s tariffs (in INR/gigabyte terms) remain at a 25 per cent-30 per cent premium to others’, thereby putting VIL’s market share at risk,” Ind-Ra said in a report dated March 15, 2019.

Ind-Ra understands that VIL is seeking near-term bridge funding to conserve the cash balances until the proceeds of the are available. A timely conclusion of the infusion remains critical for servicing debt in July 2019 (Rs 2,900 crore) and October 2019 (Rs 3,100 crore). While the Ind-Ra believes that there is a high probability of VIL successfully tying-up additional funds given financially resourceful promoters, timely tie-up of funds as expected without adversely impacting its near-term liquidity is a key rating sensitive factor, it added.

In past one year, the market price of tanked 64 per cent, against 14 per cent rally in the S&P

At 12:42 pm, the stock was trading 5 per cent lower at Rs 30.40, as compared to 0.03 per cent rise in the benchmark index.