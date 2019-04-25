JUST IN
Want to have an exposure to foreign markets? Here's one more option for you

Over the next three-four years, it aims to grow its PMS AUM (assets under management) size to Rs 1,000 crore.

Swati Verma  |  New Delhi 

If you are looking to have an exposure to international stocks in your investment portfolio, here is yet another option you can explore. Morningstar Investment Adviser India, a unit of investment research provider Morningstar, recently launched a discretionary portfolio management service in India - Morningstar Managed Portfolios, to help investors in wealth creation and meet financial goals, considering their risk appetite and time horizon.

The minimum investment/ticket size for this portfolio management service is Rs 25 lakh. Over the next three-four years, Morningstar aims to grow its PMS AUM (assets under management) size to Rs 1,000 crore.

Investors have four funds to choose from - Morningstar Active Balanced Portfolio, Morningstar Active Growth Portfolio, Morningstar Active Aggressive Portfolio, and Morningstar Active Aggressive Plus Portfolio. While the first three will have exposure to international equity (maximum up to 20 per cent), the Morningstar Active Aggressive Plus Portfolio is focussed on domestic equity (up to 100 per cent exposure).

Besides Morningstar, funds that invest in international equities include Edelweiss, Invesco Mutual Fund, DSP, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Franklin Templeton, among others.
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 15:21 IST

