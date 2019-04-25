Want to have an exposure to foreign markets? Here's one more option for you

If you are looking to have an exposure to in your investment portfolio, here is yet another option you can explore. Investment Adviser India, a unit of investment research provider Morningstar, recently launched a discretionary portfolio management service in India - Managed Portfolios, to help investors in wealth creation and meet financial goals, considering their risk appetite and time horizon.

The minimum investment/ticket size for this portfolio management service is Rs 25 lakh. Over the next three-four years, aims to grow its PMS AUM (assets under management) size to Rs 1,000 crore.

Investors have four funds to choose from - Morningstar Active Balanced Portfolio, Morningstar Active Growth Portfolio, Morningstar Active Aggressive Portfolio, and While the first three will have exposure to international equity (maximum up to 20 per cent), the is focussed on domestic equity (up to 100 per cent exposure).

Besides Morningstar, funds that invest in international equities include Edelweiss, Invesco Mutual Fund, DSP, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Franklin Templeton, among others.