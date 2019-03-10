We're less optimistic on India's medium-term prospects: Lambregts, Erken

JAN LAMBREGTS, managing director and global head of financial markets research at Rabobank International, and HUGO ERKEN, the firm’s senior economist and country analyst for North America, Mexico and India, share their views with Puneet Wadhwa on the outlook for the global economy and the markets amid developments in India ahead of the general election.

Edited excerpts: How do you see equities as an asset class playing out in 2019? What about the debt/bond market? Lambregts: We continue to live in a world full of central bank activism. Meaningful quantitative tightening ...