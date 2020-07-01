Wild swings in stock markets this year match 2008 financial crisis levels

This year has been nothing short of a roller coaster for those dealing in the stock markets. Consider this: The benchmark Sensex has seen daily swings of more than 3 per cent — the difference between day’s high and low — in 27 of 123 trading sessions this year, so far. That’s more than a fifth of the sessions.

In comparison, such sessions in the first half of the past 10 calendar years have been a cumulative 22. Last time, the market witnessed such wild swings was during the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis (GFC). In the first half of 2008 and 2009, there were 45 ...