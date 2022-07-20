World's electricity demand growth slowing sharply as prices soar: IEA

The world's electricity demand growth is slowing sharply from its strong recovery the previous year as economic growth weakens and prices soar following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, International Agency's (IEA) Electricity Market Report said on Wednesday.

Global electricity demand is expected to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2022 after last year's six per cent increase, bringing it in line with its average growth rate over the five years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the report said.

While electricity demand is currently expected to continue on a similar growth path into 2023, the outlook is clouded by economic turbulence and uncertainty over how fuel prices could impact the generation mix.

Strong capacity additions are set to push up global renewable power generation by more than 10 per cent in 2022, displacing some fossil fuel generation. Despite nuclear's three per cent decline, low-carbon generation is set to rise by seven per cent overall, leading to a one per cent drop in total fossil fuel-based generation.

As a result, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the global are set to decline in 2022 from the all-time high they reached in 2021, albeit by less than one per cent.

In the first half of 2022, average natural gas prices in Europe were four times as high as in the same period in 2021 while coal prices were more than three times as high, resulting in wholesale electricity prices more than tripling in many .

The IEA's price index for major global electricity wholesale reached levels that were twice the first-half average of the 2016-2021 period.

Due to high gas prices and supply constraints, coal is replacing natural gas for power generation in with spare coal plant capacity, particularly in the European countries seeking to end their reliance on Russian gas imports.

To secure supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some European countries have delayed coal phase-out plans and lifted previously imposed restrictions on coal.

Globally, coal use for power is expected to increase slightly in 2022 as growth in Europe is balanced by contractions in China, due to strong renewables' growth and only a modest rise in electricity demand, and the US, due to constraints on supply and coal power plant capacity.

Gas power is expected to fall by 2.6 per cent as declines in Europe and South America outweigh growth in North America and the Middle East.

"The world is in the midst of the first truly global energy crisis, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the is one of the most heavily affected," said IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori.

"This is especially evident in Europe, which is experiencing severe energy market turmoil, and in emerging and developing economies, where supply disruptions and soaring fuel prices are putting huge strains on fragile power systems and resulting in blackouts.

"Governments are having to resort to emergency measures to tackle the immediate challenges, but they also need to focus on accelerating investment in clean energy transitions as the most effective lasting response to the current crisis."

--IANS

vg/dpb

