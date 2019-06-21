1,103 railways stations developed under 'Adarsh Station' scheme: Piyush Goyal

Piyush on Friday said that 1,253 stations have been identified for development under Station Scheme (ASS) out of which 1,103 railway stations have been developed so far.

"Modernisation and upgradation of railway stations in Indian Railways is a continuous and on-going process. This has been undertaken from time to time under various modernisation schemes such as Model Station Scheme, Modern Station Scheme and Station Scheme," said in the written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"At present, upgradation of stations is undertaken under the Station Scheme. 1,253 stations have been identified for development under the out of which 1,103 railway stations have been developed so far and the remaining stations are planned to be developed by 2019-20," he said.

The apprised that 68 stations have been identified for soft upgradation and all 68 stations have been upgraded in the year 2018-19.

further said that a separate policy has been made for the development of stations under the through (IRSDC) on 'as is where is' basis.

"Redevelopment of stations is planned through leveraging of commercial development of vacant land/air space in and around stations. Presently, the work of redevelopment is in progress at Gandhinagar (Gujrat) and Habibganj (Madhya Pradesh) stations. Contracts for redevelopment have been awarded for Gomtinagar, Charbagh (Uttar Pradesh) and Puducherry (Union Territory of Puducherry) stations," he said.

