AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sangwan, who lost his life in the crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

"Pankaj was the only son. The entire village is mourning. Even the people from the neighbouring villages came to pay their respects to the departed soul. The entire family and the village were proud of him," said Sonu, Pankaj's cousin.

A large number of people had gathered outside his residence to pay homage and chanted -- 'Vande Mataram' and 'Long live Pankaj."

"The entire country is proud of him. It is a matter of pride that he martyred for the nation. government will help the family in every possible way," said Rajiv Jain, to Chief Minister

(IAF) recovered the mortal remains of 13 of its personnel killed in plane crash, on Thursday. The IAF aircraft, which took off from the in Assam's Jorhat, went missing on June 3.

The wreckage was found on June 11 on a mountain slope in All of the 13 air-warriors died in the crash.

