1 dead, 10 injured as tree falls on visitors at Nehru Zoological Park

A person was killed while ten others sustained injuries after a tree fell on them due to heavy rainfall at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

The government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Following the incident, which took place on Saturday evening, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid. "Yesterday evening at around 4 pm, several trees including neem, tamarind, babul, cassia and gulmohar fell down due to heavy rains and strong winds. It caused extensive damage to the powerlines, parking area and visitor pathways etc," zoo officials said. "Immediate measures were taken by the staff members to rescue the visitors. However, a woman lost her life in the mishap," they added.The deceased has been identified as

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)