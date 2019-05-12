104-year-old voter casts her vote in Haryana

-
Centenarian Suraj Kaur, 104-year-old, exercised her right to franchise on Sunday as all ten seats in Haryana underwent polling in the sixth round of General Elections in the country.
A resident of village Dhani Akbarpur of Loharu Sub Division in Bhiwani district, Kaur arrived at the polling booth accompanied by her family members.
Senior citizens and first-time voters stole the show with their enthusiasm as they arrived at different polling stations across the six states and capital of Delhi to cast their votes.
Earlier, oldest voter of the national capital, 111-year-old Bachan Singh, cast his vote as all seven seats in Delhi went to polls in the sixth round of national polls.
A total of 223 candidates are in the fray in Haryana for ten Lok Sabha seats. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 61.77 per cent till 5 pm.
As many as 59 seats across seven states are voting today in the sixth round of Lok Sabha polling. The final phase of polling will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
