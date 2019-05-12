WB: BJP demands ban on entry of outsiders 48 hours before polls

on Sunday demanded the to ban entry of outsiders in the constituencies, 48 hours ahead of the commencement of the elections.

The BJP also demanded that the history-sheeters should be arrested hours before the elections.

"We have demanded that outsiders be not allowed in the constituencies, 48 hours before the elections, and that history-sheeters be arrested. Our candidate Bharati Ghosh's car was stopped and we have demanded action against the officers involved," told reporters after meeting

(CEO) Aariz Aftab has sought a report from of Ghatal in regarding the attack on BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's convoy earlier on Sunday.

The BJP accused (TMC) workers of attacking Ghosh's convoy and obstructing her entry into a polling booth in Keshpur.

Ghosh, a former IPS officer, is contesting from Ghatal. She had arrived at the booth alleging that BJP polling agents were not being allowed to sit at the booth in Keshpur.

She also alleged that she was surrounded and heckled by female workers of TMC who tried to prevent her from entering the booth. The attack on her convoy resulted in to one of her security personnel.

Ghosh is taking on sitting MP and Bengali actor-turned-lawmaker from TMC.

In another instance, West Bengal alleged that TMC goons had been threatening BJP workers since yesterday, and today, stopped his party workers from going inside a polling booth in West Medinipur's Rampura to cast their votes.

Polling in West Bengal is underway on eight seats. Results are scheduled to be announced on May 23.

