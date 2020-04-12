106 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

Eight doctors and five nurses have tested positive for the in Tamil Nadu, state's Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Sunday.

In all, 106 positive cases of have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 1,075.

"Two government doctors, two railway hospital doctors, four private hospital doctors and five nurses have tested positive for COVID19," Rajesh was quoted as saying in a press release.

"106 positive cases today of which 16 have travel history and remaining 90 are their contacts,” said the Health Secretary.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

