108 people died in Bihar in last three months due to heat-related illness

A total of 108 people have died in due to heat-related illness in the last three months.

Out of 108 people, 47 deaths were reported in Aurangabad, 34 in Gaya, 14 in Nawada, four in Munger, four in Rohtas, three in Begusarai, one in Nalanda and one in Vaishali.

had visited earlier today to meet the patients affected by the heatwave.

later held a review meeting with officials on the situation.

The was earlier scheduled to do an aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas in Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada but cancelled to visit the hospital in person.

The government has announced that all schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed till June 22.

Similarly, all the shops in the affected districts will remain closed between 11 am and 5 pm.

