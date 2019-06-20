BSF recovers heroin 5-kg from near IB in Jammu

Stepping up vigil on the International Boundary (IB), the (BSF) on Thursday recovered about 5-kg of heroin.

According to BSF, on the basis of specific information, the troops of 36 Battalion of carried out special near the IB in Suchetgarh.

"The party led by Sanjay Guleria, Second in Command, found a plastic can in a branch of Phalku Nalla. During the search, the can was found to be filled/packed with about 5 kgs of drugs. The place of recovery was approximately 100 meters before the IB along "

Last year in the month of December, jointly with DRI Jammu had recovered 3 kgs of heroin on specific information.

"It is suspected that this consignment was to be taken to through local Indian smugglers working for Pak smuggling group run by notorious Pakistan's smuggler Chaudhary Akram."

"The BSF in tandem with other agencies is developing input to identify and nail down the local smugglers and break the network. Smugglers are adopting conceal and clear method which is seen in the last two cases," said the

