Defence Minister Rajnath to pay homage to IAF personnel killed in An-32 plane crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will pay homage to the 13 IAF personnel who were killed in An-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh.
The IAF on Thursday said that bodies of all 13 IAF personnel were recovered and have been sent to Jorhat IAF station.
The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1 pm.
After a massive search and rescue operation for eight days, during which assets from several agencies were deployed, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a Mi-17 chopper.
The wreckage was located 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh at an elevation of 12,000 feet.
