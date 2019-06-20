JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Turmeric can prevent cancer cell growth
Business Standard

PM Modi hosts dinner for all MPs in national capital

ANI  |  Politics 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted dinner for all the Members of Parliament at Ashoka Hotel in the national capital.

Speaking to media persons after attending the dinner, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said: "It was a good gesture by the Prime Minister to host all the MPs. Most of us are first-timers. It was completely informal and a good gesture."

The invitation was extended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

It was the first time, since the formation of the new government, that the Prime Minister held a dinner meeting with all the MPs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 22:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU