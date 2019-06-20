PM Modi hosts dinner for all MPs in national capital

-
ALSO READ
Share images of visits to northeast on Instagram: Modi
'Don't worry about your numbers, govt values your every word': Modi to opposition
PM Modi can't face media questions, says NCP
Next five years crucial to regain India's global position: Modi
Modi's remarks prompt speculation over post-air strike action
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted dinner for all the Members of Parliament at Ashoka Hotel in the national capital.
Speaking to media persons after attending the dinner, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said: "It was a good gesture by the Prime Minister to host all the MPs. Most of us are first-timers. It was completely informal and a good gesture."
The invitation was extended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
It was the first time, since the formation of the new government, that the Prime Minister held a dinner meeting with all the MPs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU