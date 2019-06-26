12 injuried after gas explosion in Vienna causes partial collapse of two buildings

At least twelve people were injured after a led to the partial collapse of two multi-storey buildings in the Austrian capital of on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm (local time) in the Pressgasse and Schaffergasse streets of the city, police said. Two people have been seriously injuried, while ten have sustained minor injuries, reported

Videos posted on Social media show a gaping hole in the front of one of the buildings, and the streets covered in debris.

The rescue team and the police department have arrived at the scene of the incident. Police have evacuated the neighbouring houses.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)