US would do everything to ensure India has adequate crude imports: Pompeo

appreciates efforts to move away from purchasing Iranian and Venezuelan imports and will do everything to ensure that it has adequate crude supplies, US Michael said on Wednesday.

"You [India] have made hard choices to cut off imports from and move away from purchasing Venezuelan We [the United States] know these decisions were not without cost. We are doing everything we can to ensure you have adequate crude imports. We appreciate your help in pushing these regimes ( and Venezuela) to behave like normal countries," he said speaking at ' Policy Programme' here.

In April, had announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian to eight countries, including Ever since the waivers have come to an end, the Indian oil companies are reportedly facing a tough time.

It may be noted that besides Iran, the has imposed various sanctions on Venezuela, aimed at forcing Latin American country's to transfer power to the nation's and

The is on a three-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, held talks with S Jaishankar and

In a joint press conference with Jaishankar after the talks, had said that India and the would look for ways to sort out issues pertaining to trade and the S400 missile deal between New Delhi and

"When I think about the two issues (trade and S400), I think of them as real opportunities; things that I know we can work together and will provide a foundation for a relationship (between the two countries)," Pompeo said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)