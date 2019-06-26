Lightning kills 6 in Nepal

At least six people, including three children, were killed while one person sustained an injury in two incidents of the in The incidents happened in the southern districts of and late on Tuesday.

Police said that the three men, belonging to district, were working on the field when they were struck by the lightning. They have been identified as Bhagwan Das Loadh, Nandaram Aryal and BK.

"At the time they (the three men) were working on the field. Aryal and BK died at whereas Loadh breath his last at while undergoing treatment," of Police, Hridaya Thapa informed ANI.

In a separate incident, four children were struck by a bolt while they were playing under a mango tree in district at around 5:30 pm (local time). The incident claimed the lives of three children, identified as Sajan Chaudhary (12), Bibek Chaudhary (13) and Ramit Chaudhary (10), while one is undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

Lightning strikes are common in during the monsoon season.

Data from the country's suggests that this year alone, at least 31 people have lost their lives while 139 others got injured in such incidents. Last year, 68 people were killed and 400 others were injured in the incidents of lightning.

