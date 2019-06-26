Let's defend religious freedom for all: Mike Pompeo says on India visit

In a significant statement, visiting Michael said on Wednesday that people should stand up in defence of religious freedom for all and if there was a compromise on it, the is worse off.

" is the birthplace of four major religions. Let us stand up together in defence of religious freedom for all and let us speak out strongly together in favour of those rights, for whenever we do compromise those rights, the is worse off," he said at the Policy Programme held here.

The top-ranking US official's remarks assume significance in the wake of a recent report by the on religious freedom in that though India's Constitution guaranteed the right to religious freedom, "this history of religious freedom has come under attack in recent years with the growth of exclusionary extremist narratives."

The report stroked the controversy in India and the (MEA) took strong exception to the findings in the report. The MEA asserted that no foreign country or entity has any locus standi to pronounce on the state of Indian citizens' constitutionally protected rights.

In his speech, appreciated India's support to the on numerous fronts, including the global campaign of pressure and diplomacy with

"You [India] supported the global campaign of pressure and diplomacy with to encourage to go back to the bargaining table, and ultimately to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," he said.

also appreciated India's decision to favour Israel's decision objecting to granting consultative status to a Palestinian group at the

"Recently, India voted against giving observer status to a Palestinian NGO tied to terror group Shahed, because rewarding terror groups is just wrong and both India and American know that," Pompeo said.

Appreciating India efforts to move away from purchasing Iranian and Venezuelan imports, Pompeo said that would do everything to ensure that it has adequate crude supplies.

"You [India] have made hard choices to cut off imports from and move away from purchasing Venezuelan We [the United States] know these decisions were not without cost. We are doing everything we can to ensure you have adequate crude imports. We appreciate your help in pushing these regimes ( and Venezuela) to behave like normal countries," he said.

In April, had announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian to eight countries, including India. Ever since the waivers have come to an end, the Indian oil companies are reportedly facing a tough time.

It may be noted that besides Iran, the has imposed various sanctions on Venezuela, aimed at forcing Latin American country's interim to transfer power to the nation's and

Pompeo's speech touched upon a range of other issues, including India's contribution to clean energy, UN's recent listing of as a global terrorist, and India's efforts to maintain long-lasting peace in

The is on a three-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, Pompeo held talks with S Jaishankar and

In a joint press conference with Jaishankar after the talks, Pompeo had said that India and the would look for ways to sort out issues pertaining to trade and the S400 missile deal between New Delhi and

"When I think about the two issues (trade and S400), I think of them as real opportunities; things that I know we can work together and will provide a foundation for a relationship (between the two countries)," Pompeo said.

