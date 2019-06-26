Iran largest state sponsor of terror: Pompeo

His remarks came at a joint press conference with S. Jaishankar, who had earlier said that has a certain perspective on which also comes from India's geographic location.

"We all know that is the world's largest state sponsor of terror and we know that Indian people have suffered from terror around the I think there is a shared understanding of the threat and a common purpose to ensure that we can keep the at the right prices," he said.

Pompeo made the remarks in response to a question after Jaishankar said that the global supplies should remain predictable and affordable and the visiting leader was very receptive.

"We have a certain perspective on Iran, obviously from where we are based. shared with me the American concerns on Both of certainly came out much better informed of each other's concerns in that regard," Jaishankar said.

The US had, earlier this year, decided not to renew exemptions to and some other countries from its sanctions for importing from Iran. The exemptions ended on May 2.

is keen on de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the US and has said earlier that it will take a decision on import of from Iran based on its security and commercial considerations.

India has been speaking to Iranians and asking both sides to de-escalate and refrain from any action that can disturb peace and security.

The situation developing in the region is a matter of great concern to India also because of the presence of the Indian diaspora in the troubled region and it has a strong and legitimate interest that peace is maintained in the region.

The US has imposed new sanctions on Iran following Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone.

Import of from Iran is a commercial decision of the companies and they are unlikely to continue it as it could impact their relations with other countries .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)