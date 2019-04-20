13 people shot dead in Mexico

As many as 13 people including a child were killed on Friday (local time) when a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at a party in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, authorities said.

"Federal and state forces have deployed a strong search and capture operation of those responsible for the events," Gutierrez Maldonado, in state, tweeted on Saturday.

Authorities told that an investigation in the matter has been launched to find those responsible for the shootings.

State authorities have held an emergency meeting "to address the regrettable and condemnable events," state Governor tweeted.

Four other people present in the party were injured in the attack.

Preliminary reports said that the gunmen were in search of a person, named El Beky, the owner of a bar located in Minatitlan city in

Further details are awaited.

