13 people shot dead in Mexico

As many as 13 people including a child were killed on Friday (local time) when a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at a party in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, authorities said.

"Federal and state forces have deployed a strong search and capture operation of those responsible for the events," Gutierrez Maldonado, secretary of public security in Veracruz state, tweeted on Saturday.

Authorities told CNN that an investigation in the matter has been launched to find those responsible for the shootings.

State authorities have held an emergency meeting "to address the regrettable and condemnable events," Veracruz state Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia tweeted.

Four other people present in the party were injured in the attack.

Preliminary reports said that the gunmen were in search of a person, named El Beky, the owner of a bar located in Minatitlan city in Veracruz.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 15:11 IST

