137 flights of Air India delayed due to glitch in server

-
ALSO READ
Coast Guard rescues 13 fishermen stranded in mid-sea
Six persons on poll duty stuck inside lift, rescued
Roosting sites of waterbirds not always near wetlands: Study (Feb 2 is World Wetlands Day)
Photographer captures ecology integrated in human life, development
Forest land the size of Kolkata diverted for projects in past three years
-
Air India on Sunday said that its 137 flights were delayed after its server developed some snag on Saturday.
"The average duration of delay is of 197 minutes," said the airline's spokesperson.
Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across the world after several Air India flights got affected due to a glitch in SITA server.
The server glitch at 3.30 am forced the state-owned carrier to re-schedule 18 flights to reduce the inconvenience of the passengers. The system was restored after over five hours at 8.45 am.
The technical glitch affected functions like check-in, both at airport counters and web check-in, that delayed flights.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU