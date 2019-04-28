NIA conducts searches in Kerala as part of probe into ISIS Kasaragod module case

-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at the houses of three suspects in the 2016 ISIS Kasaragod module case.
Two searches were carried out in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad.
NIA is questioning all the three suspects who allegedly have links with some accused in the 2016 case who left India to join terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish.
