17 IAS officers transferred in UP

Days after the conclusion of elections, the government has transferred 17 (IAS) officers.

of Chitrakoot, Vishaak G was named the Special Secretary of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while was appointed of in

The government changed the District Magistrates of many districts including Azamgarh, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Firozabad.

Commissioners of Azamgarh and Saharanpur were also removed.

