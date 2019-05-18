18-yr-old-girl found murdered at her residence in Haryana

An 18-year-old girl was found murdered at her residence in

The incident was reported on Friday after the victim's brother found his sister, identified as Liza, lying in a pool of blood after he returned home from school in the evening.

"My wife and I were at work. Our neighbours called me and informed that my son is crying in front of our house. I rushed home and found my daughter's body lying on the floor soaked in blood," Bhagwandas, victim's father, said.

(SHO) told ANI, "As per the information received, the girl has been killed by an unidentified man with a weapon at her residence. We will get to know what kind of a weapon was used to assault her once the autopsy is done."

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)