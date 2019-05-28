2 arrested for robbing couple in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a couple in area, police said on Monday.

On May 26, an FIR was registered under Sections 365, 392, 394, 397, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station on the statements of Munna Lal, who alleged that he along with his wife were waiting for bus at Anand Vihar for In the meantime, one person came there, asked them where they were going, and later joined them.

Soon, one car came to the spot and asked for passengers going to One of the accused forcibly made the couple to sit in the car, in which the other three were already present.

When the car reached near Samachar Apartment, one person pointed pistol towards the and robbed a gold mangalsutra and Rs 13,000 in cash and later pushed the victims outside the car.

In the meantime, ERV of police station was on patrolling duty, manned by ASI Naresh and When the incident came into the notice of the police personnel, parked the ERV in front of the car. The accused persons tried to flee away, but one of them was apprehended.

Further, a raiding team arrested another accused and the mangalsutra and the vehicle used in the offense was recovered.

