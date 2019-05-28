Operations against terrorists in Valley will continue: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

(DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday said operations against terrorists in the Valley will continue.

He added that police is getting successful in most of the cases because of the proper coordination between the security forces across the state.

"Operations against terrorist in Valley will continue. It's because of the proper coordination between the security forces that we getting success," Singh said here.

Talking about the killing of one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, Dilbag Singh said Musa had established "new shades of militancy and it was very successful operation for us."

"The Police has always tried to maintain peace and brotherhood in the state," he added.

He went to say that young people are not joining militancy now.

"More than 20 tried to join militancy but with the help of the police they were saved," he said.

