Money laundering case: PPP to hold nationwide protests against Zardari's arrest
2 children die due to electrocution in Mumbai

ANI  |  General News 

Two children have died due to electrocution at Vimladevi Chawl in Kandivali East.

The incident took place on Monday late night.

Both deceased boys have been identified as Tushar Ashutosh Zha (11) and Rushabh Gaurishankar Tiwari (10).

According to Dr Lekharaj, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Shatabdi Hospital, both boys were brought dead to the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 03:20 IST

