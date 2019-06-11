2 children die due to electrocution in Mumbai

Two children have died due to electrocution at Vimladevi in East.

The incident took place on Monday late night.

Both deceased boys have been identified as (11) and Rushabh Gaurishankar Tiwari (10).

According to Dr Lekharaj, (CMO) of Shatabdi Hospital, both boys were brought dead to the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

