At least 20 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in, overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump under police station limits in Muzaffarpur, on Monday late night.

The bus was carrying guests to a wedding ceremony nearby.

All injured have been referred to and Hospital.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be known.

