JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Assam: Electric buses to be introduced in Guwahati soon
Business Standard

J-K: Fire breaks out in some bushes in Udhampur

ANI  |  General News 

A massive fire broke out in some bushes in Sangoor village of Udhampur district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The bushes where the fire took place is near a residential area.

Fire tenders were present at the spot and fighting operations to douse the blaze is underway.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 02:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU