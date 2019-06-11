J-K: Fire breaks out in some bushes in Udhampur

-
ALSO READ
Man killed after being hit by train in J-K's Udhampur
Udhampur will soon have daily train service to Pathankot: Jitendra
Driver of Punjab-bound truck held with 69 kg of poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur
Police rescue 50 bovines from smugglers in J-K's Udhampur
Voting muted in Srinagar, brisk in Udhampur
-
A massive fire broke out in some bushes in Sangoor village of Udhampur district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The bushes where the fire took place is near a residential area.
Fire tenders were present at the spot and fighting operations to douse the blaze is underway.
More details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU