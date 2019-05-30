20 first-timers in Modi's Cabinet

As Narendra Modi took oath as 15th of India along with his new Cabinet in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as many as 20 members who took the oath are first-time ministers.

Among the prominent ones to take the oath were Anurag Thakur, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and S Jaishankar, who served as Foreign Secretary in the first Modi ministry.

Here's a list of the full first-time ministers in the second term of the Modi government:

Cabinet Ministers

1. S Jaishankar

2. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

3. Arjun Munda

4. Pralhad Joshi

5. Arvind Sawant

Ministers of State

1. Singh Patel

2. G. Kishan Reddy

3. Anurag Thakur

4. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

5. Debasree Chaudhuri

6. Kailash Choudhary

7. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

8. Rameswar Teli

9. Nityanand Rai

10. Rattan Lal Kataria

11. V. Muraleedharan

12. Renuka Singh Saruta

13. Som Parkash

14. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

BJP leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, and who were a part of the first Modi government, also took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and ministers at the function which was attended by heads of government and representatives from BIMSTEC countries, besides of and of

Several overseas friends of the party from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, were also invited.

Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congressism, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats.

Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member of the Parliament.

With this, Modi became the outside of to win two consecutive terms with a full majority since 1971.

